Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Industry and Commerce informed Friday that it is increasing the price of Liquid Petroleum Gas by RD$3.00 for the week of February 4th-10th 2017. All other fuel prices remain unchanged.

Premium gasoline is priced at RD$212.30 a gallon and regular gasoline at RD$196.70. Regular diesel is RD$151 while the optimum version sells for RD$164.60 per gallon.

Aviation fuel - avtur - is still being sold for RD$113.90 per gallon, kerosene for RD$139 and fuel oil is RD$95.80.

Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) increases to RD$108 per gallon, a RD$3.00 increase, while the price of Natural Gas remains at RD$25.26 per cubic meter.