Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday reports that all fuel prices except propane, will remain unchanged during the week from February 4 to 10, when premium gasoline will still cost RD$212.30 and regular gasoline RD$196.70 per gallon

Regular diesel will still cost RD$151 and optimum remains at RD$164.60; avtur will continue at RD$113.90; kerosene remains at RD$139 and fuel oil also remains at RD$95.80 per gallon.

Propane gas rises RD$3.00 to RD$108 a gallon, while natural continues at RD$25.26 per cubic meter.

The Central Bank´s posted average exchange rate of RD$46.93 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices.