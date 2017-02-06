Close Gallery
President Danilo Medina
Santo Domingo.- During his latest Sunday "suprise visit" to rural communities, president Danilo Medina promised the National Cluster of Pitahaya Producers in Baitoa in Santiago province that the authorities would finance the cultivation of 400 tareas of dragon fruit or pitahaya, with a view to exporting the exotic crop.

During the president's 159th surprise visit, through which 960 farming and community projects have been implemented nationwide with a RD$23 billion investment, Medina and the Cluster members agreed that each farmer would cultivate at least 20 tareas with a view to receiving approximately RD$60,000 per month by exporting pitahaya, which he described as "the best quality in the world."

 

