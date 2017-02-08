Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Coffee Producers Confederation (Concafed) appealed to president Danilo Medina Tuesday for more support for the rehabilitation of the country's coffee plantations through the Dominican Coffee Council (Codocafé), the institution that represents the farmers.

They also complained that a legislative bill sent to Congress via the Senate sought to undermine Codocafé's status. They are asking president Medina to meet with a delegation of farmers so they may explain the situation that is affecting them.