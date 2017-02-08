Dominican Republic's biggest bank on Tuesday said the country's economy is producing more dollars than ever and hence more available than before, but also notes that an "unusual" demand

Santo Domingo.- The president of Dominican Republic's biggest bank on Tuesday said the country's economy is producing more dollars than ever and hence more available than before, but also notes that an "unusual" demand exceeds the market's offer.

Banco Popular CEO Manuel A. Grullón said the supply of dollars goes well and that's why the factors that are producing the unusual demand are what should be dealt with.

Among the factors Grullon cited a "fictitious demand," which he affirms results from expectations that the dollar's price may rise.

He revealed that banks are in talks with authorities to implement mechanisms to deal with this "fictitious demand."

In a meeting with media executives, Grullon said the Dominican Republic is a healthy economy as evidenced by international financial agents with whom he has contacts.

"On Wall Street they are seeing the country differently than some see it here," the banker said, adding that he recently visited the top executives of major US banks.

Popular tops US$7.1 billion in assets with growth

The CEO of Banco Popular and Grupo Popular also revealed that the bank grew 10.2 percent last year, reaching RD$334.5 billion (US$7.1 billion) in assets.

He said 2016 concluded with improved basic financial indicators, among them growth of productive assets, levels of liquidity, solvency and efficiency, "as well as the good results obtained by the business areas of the entity."