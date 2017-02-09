Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Industries Association president Campos de Moya assured Wednesday that the country's shortage of dollars in the last days "will be totally fixed next week."

He said the Central Bank has the dollars necessary to stop any speculation in the Dominican currency market, and the financial institution has the pesos required to influence and stabilize the national economy as well.

"We met with the governor of the Central Bank, Hector Valdez Albizu, and his top executives ... we left quite in calm. We received the information he gave us and we believe that what was said was correct and that we should wait in the next few days," said de Moya.

Business leaders across the country have complained in recent days of a shortage of dollars in local banks, and of having to get on waiting lists to acquire them.