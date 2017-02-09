Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina issued executive order 15-17 Wednesday for fulfilment and control of public spending and to ensure that suppliers are paid swiftly and smoothly.

This regulation will serve to "reduce some gray areas or gaps that could lead to irregularities that are not in keeping with the spirit of the established rules," said presidency minister Gustavo Montalvo.

“This decree will ensure that these gaps are closed and that all public bodies carry out the processes with transparency, equality of opportunities and freedom of competence."

"From now on, projects and hiring will only take place once the funding has been approved and contracts are in force."

According to the decree, before conducting any purchasing or hiring process, each body must obtain a certificate from the General Budget Department which will confirm that these funds have been budgeted in order to carry out the transaction, and once the purchasing contract is signed they must obtain another certificate that guarantees the availablility of funds for these purposes.

The decree also states that the certificates must be published in the purchasing websites so that the providers may confirm that the entity has the funds available.