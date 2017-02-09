Santo Domingo.- A failure to reach consensus between ruling party senators is delaying the acceptance of the observations made to the Law that modifies the Penal Code, concerning the decriminalization of abortion in certain extenuating circumstances.

The chairman of the special senate commission that is studying the observations that president Danilo Medina made to the code, Rafael Calderón, acknowledged Wednesday that some legislators would not be voting in favor of the president's proposal.

Despite the fact that the commission, which is made up of senators José Ignacio Paliza, Félix Nova, Pedro Alegría, Amarilis Santana, Juan Orlando Mercedes, Amable Aristy Castro, Julio César Valentín and Luis René Canaán, stated earlier this week that it planned to issue a favorable report in response to president Medina's observations, the matter has been shelved during all of the sessions held since the extraordinary legislature was called by means of a presidential decree.

Ruling party senator Euclides Sánchez admitted that the extraordinary legislature had not been able to deal with the matter because "it is a very thorny issue."

PRSC legislator José Hazim Frappier said that the lack of consensus among ruling party legislators had meant the case could not be discussed. He stated his intention to vote against the president's observations.

In early January Medina called both chambers back to work early for a 30-day extraordinary legislature which is scheduled to end next Monday.

The first ordinary legislature opens on February 27th, national Independence Day.

Medina made his observations to the Penal Code that was approved by the National Congress for penalizing terminations of pregnancy without any exceptions.