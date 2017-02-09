Santo Domingo.- According to Labor minister José Ramón Fadul (Monchy), the cost of products of household staples has reached astronomical levels and by far exceeds the wages earned by the most disadvantaged families. This is why he says he is in favor of a wage raise that will enable people to increase their quality of life.

According to Fadul, "current salaries are unsustainable and a salary adjustment in the country is long overdue," as the family basket has reached RD$29,000, while workers are earning much lower wages. In his opinion, the country is undergoing a process of transformation and inflation that demands an increase in income.

'The highest non-sector specific minimum wages are RD$12,800 in the big companies, RD$8,800 in the mid-sized companies and RD$7,800 in the smaller companies,” he highlighted.

The minister praised the benefits of a salary increase saying that current incomes do not allow workers to save any money. He stressed that a wage raise would energize the economy. Fadul believes that this increase will allow families with lowest purchasing power to satisfy their needs. These advantages, said Fadul, are why he is defending and promoting an increase in salaries as soon as possible.