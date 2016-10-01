Santo Domingo.- The government of the Dominican Republic aims to sell US$1.0 billion in shares of its coal-fired power plants at Punta Catalina (south) to prop up the Caribbean nation’s 2017 budget.

The proposal figures in a letter from president Danilo Medina to Senate president Reinaldo Pared, together with the bill for the State Budget.

Medina says to support projected spending for 2017 the government needs RD$171.9 billion, or RD$3.1 billion less than in the 2016 budget.

During his speech before the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAMDR) in December 10 last year, Medina called on the business sector to participate in energy production with the Punta Catalina plants.