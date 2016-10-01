Santo Domingo.- Environment minister Francisco Dominguez on Friday slammed the “three or four producers with millions in income” keep the nation’s wealth.

The official was referring to farmers in and near Valle Nuevo, Constanza (central), who were issued a 120-day deadline to harvest their crops, dismantle everything and “go elsewhere.”

He warned to expect a campaign of disinformation, "claiming persecution against farmers, but all that is a lie, it’s simply that state lands are exploited to benefit a few."

Interviewed in the National Palace, Dominguez acknowledged that those producers have a lot of power and money, but warned that the situation cannot continue. "There are strawberry plantations, short-cycle crops, flowers, and all that has to disappear, they sequester the water, use illegal wells, all that has to disappear, Valle Nuevo has to regain its role of protected area and we to promote that area is the source the main provider of water."

He said many of those areas have been deforested "and for us Valle Nuevo is a priority, it’s the water for all of us it’s the future of our children. That’s what at stake here."

Dominguez recently ordered the removal of plantations, commercial flowers, orchards and all farm animals out of the area, as well as the dismantling of pipes, and irrigation and storage systems installed, except for three small wells that can supply water to fight forest fires.

The deadline forms part of several measures adopted by the Co-Management Council of the protected area called "Mother of the Waters."

Waterfall languishes

One of Constanza’s tourist attractions and the Caribbean’s highest water falls is down to a trickle.

Among the most visible damages caused by illegal farming in Valle Nuevo figures the once mighty Aguas Blancas waterfalls, whose former torrent of some 30 meters has been recently reduced to a trickle with pollutants visible on the surface of its over 20-meter deep pool.