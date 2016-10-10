Santo Domingo.-President Danilo Medina on Sunday became the first head of state to visit Haiti after Hurricane Matthew claimed the lives of as many as 1,000 Haitians, and offered the Dominican people' aid and solidarity.

Accompanied by a delegation of senior ministers, Medina announced aide to meet the needs of Haitians and asked Port-au-Prince to list the urgent needs.

It emerged that heavy equipment, wood and tin roofing are the most pressing needs.

Matthew's trek across the hemisphere's poorest nation left a swath of destruction, around 1,000 deaths and enormous losses.

Medina, who met with Haiti president Jocelerme Privert to express condolences, said when tragedy strikes Haiti, the Dominican Republic also suffers.

He said he would've liked to see the damage at the hardest hit area first hand, but the destroyed infrastructure made it impossible. "I know there is still no communication in the affected area and that's why we're here and not in there."