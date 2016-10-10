Close Gallery
Pepe, Mujica, aporrea.org
Santo Domingo.- Former president of Uruguay, Jose "Pepe" Mujica, arrived in Dominican Republic on Sunday, and immediately reaffirmed his austere lifestyle by exiting a conference in a 1970 Volkswagen Beetle, the same type he used during his tenure.

The leftist leader's agenda includes the bestowing of a Doctor Honoris Causa from Santo Domingo State University (UASD) at 10am Monday and a conference at UNPHU University in the afternoon.

Mujica is also slated to attend the Corripio Media Group's weekly luncheon.

Poorest president

Mujica, Uruguay's president from 2010 to 2015, is considered the poorest former head of state, for which he has earned the respect and admiration around the world, He's credited with heading Latin America's most transparent and corruption-free administration ever.

Written by: Ricardolito, 10 Oct 2016 8:53 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
A rather strange man is Mujica . Uruguay was running on the same dreadful course as Argentina for many years with a murderous military Government .Mujica was a left wing terrorist who was imprisoned by the military for 15 years .He was not in the leadership that turned the country around to be a democracy . His one term in office was jammed between the leadership of anothr man from the Broad Front party,Tabare Vazquez who is the current President .
Mujica led an administration which was a mix of socialism and capitalism but during his Presidency the crime rate soared and Uraguay was not popular . However he introduced social reforms such as legal abortion and gay rights .
When he left the Presidency as a popular man ,he was replaced by an even more popular man in Vazquez, a cancer doctor and it was from this time that Uruguay became a home for foreign money and residents . Personally I would have given Vazquez the dubious honour of an Honorary Degree from UASD or both.
Written by: caonabo, 10 Oct 2016 9:48 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Mr. Mujica has received the highest awards from other countries.......Paraguay, Peru, Mexico.....he deserves every bit of this one also.......oh love that cepillito.....
Written by: anthonyC, 10 Oct 2016 3:24 PM
From: United States



Mujica was a Left wing Terrorist until he saw the light that people can only be free with Free Market Capitalism. because of that revelation Uruguay was spared the devastation of the economies of Argentina, Ecuador, Bolivia and Venezuela.


Written by: Ricardolito, 10 Oct 2016 5:25 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
What bumkum!! The four countries that are mentioned have all a different history but one thing is in common as with Cuba also .In each of the countries the repressing of the poor by dictators or military governments has led to various types of revolution as the people in general rise up against inequality . Latin countries have been lurching too far right or too far left for about a century . What we are seeing now is a controlled type of capitalism that control the unbridled greed of someover rich capitalists .. There is no country in the world that has a totally free market economy .. We are now in an age of the middle road capitalism or socialism with controls .
Written by: anthonyC, 11 Oct 2016 1:30 AM
From: United States



Ricardolitio loves his Fascism



