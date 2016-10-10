Santo Domingo.- Former president of Uruguay, Jose "Pepe" Mujica, arrived in Dominican Republic on Sunday, and immediately reaffirmed his austere lifestyle by exiting a conference in a 1970 Volkswagen Beetle, the same type he used during his tenure.

The leftist leader's agenda includes the bestowing of a Doctor Honoris Causa from Santo Domingo State University (UASD) at 10am Monday and a conference at UNPHU University in the afternoon.

Mujica is also slated to attend the Corripio Media Group's weekly luncheon.

Poorest president

Mujica, Uruguay's president from 2010 to 2015, is considered the poorest former head of state, for which he has earned the respect and admiration around the world, He's credited with heading Latin America's most transparent and corruption-free administration ever.