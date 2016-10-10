Santo Domingo.- Despite tight vigilance by Tourism and Municipal police, several armed robbers assaulted a group of tourists on the "Colonial Chu Chu Train" tour, outlet diariolibre.com reports.

A source said an unspecified number of men with pistols robbed the visitors between 12 to 2pm, taking their cell phones, wallets, watches, rings and other items. It said an investigation aims to identify the assailants.

Business owners have stated concern over the incident, but acknowledged the work done by Tourist Police, which analyzes Colonial Zone security cameras near the crime scene to identify the assailants.