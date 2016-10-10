Santo Domingo.- Despite tight vigilance by Tourism
and Municipal police, several armed robbers assaulted a group of tourists on
the "Colonial Chu Chu Train" tour, outlet diariolibre.com reports.
A source said an unspecified number of men
with pistols robbed the visitors between 12 to 2pm, taking their cell phones,
wallets, watches, rings and other items. It said an investigation aims to
identify the assailants.
Business owners have stated concern over the incident,
but acknowledged the work done by Tourist Police, which analyzes Colonial Zone security
cameras near the crime scene to identify the assailants.
Written by: laman00
, 10 Oct 2016 11:00 AM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
So even the Chu Chu train is not safe to ride what the hell !!!!
Written by: laman00
, 10 Oct 2016 11:02 AM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
Ricky this is in your neck of the woods better be careful !!
From: United States
dang, tigueres aint playing around, that was some debo shit
youtube.com/watch?v=2ZpG7YJaSC8
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Yea really tight vigilance by Tourism and Municipal police. So where were they?
Written by: anthonyC
, 10 Oct 2016 3:20 PM
From: United States
Wait......
You mean that people who are obviously unarmed and incapable of protecting themselves because they follow the laws of the government are a target for criminals?
I am shocked.......Didn't the robbers know that own a gun you need to get permission form the government?
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
There are , at present , almost no tourists to rob , so if this indeed did really happen the pickings were very small . I walked to Conde for lunch on Saturday and there was nothing out of the ordinary . I have my doubts as to this story ..
Written by: ciber
, 10 Oct 2016 5:30 PM
From: United States
Maybe Maribel is getting in on the act !
Written by: danny00
, 10 Oct 2016 6:44 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
RICKY, don't u worry your tourists minister said he has over 10 million tourists coming soon to Stgo.when this happens the Robo guys will have one party.? just think ten million suckers to rob. RICKY, don't worry in your z/c u can't find any tourists and u though the z/c was the 8th wonder. CHOO CHOO CHOO TRAIN ALL ABOARD NEXT STOP Z/C. HAHAHAHA RICKY, DONT WORRY IT HAPPENS IN NEW YORK. LOL
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I spent some time last night trying to find verification of this story.. the little train was not seen that weekend and there is no local gossip about it ... the person writing this article in the paper gives no names, no location and no specific time..It seems to be a hoax
Written by: ciber
, 11 Oct 2016 9:58 AM
From: United States
It was reported on Willeys radio program. Goverment today so i doubt it is a hoax ! Willy is pretty honest about what get's said ! I wonder whare those tourists came from when i pass the park the only thing there is Pidgeons and police. Maribel eliminated all parking she said that will increase buisness whare does that girl come from ?
From: Dominican Republic
I saw that train 3 weeks ago when visiting Zona Colonial & it was packed with tourists. The tourists are still coming, in what numbers I am not sure. The fact that this was able to happen in Zona Colonial to tourists, would cause a major investigation & review of police operations in many other countries.
Written by: danny00
, 11 Oct 2016 2:39 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
review policy's in the dr and other countries ??? why other countries? This happen in the dr not other countries. Why is very one so upset this happens everyday in the dr and worst so many foreigners have died in the dr. terrible country to vacation in no one going help u. if u call 911 u wouldn't get any help either
Written by: danny00
, 11 Oct 2016 4:05 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Ok Now There is an ammended story from the newspaper ..There was NO armed robbery .. It is now alleged that a person was taking pictures with her mobile phone , leaning outside of a tourist vehicle and the phone was snatched by a motor cyclist . And no report has been made to the police ,
This is a great example of poor journalism here in the DR ...best to disbelieve anything that is not corroborated .
Written by: danny00
, 11 Oct 2016 6:11 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
OK RICKY, we believe u take it easy. dont have a heart attack. nothing happen its all good my friend
Written by: danny00
, 11 Oct 2016 6:19 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
RICKY, New York City is on its way to having over 60 million tourists this year. what's going on in the dr with very low numbers when u are talking about tourists numbers. maybe it's the tainted water, food, robbing of tourists.? would the dirty streets have a negative affect on the tourists maybe u have the answers.
Written by: ciber
, 12 Oct 2016 1:24 PM
From: United States
They started the coverups as soon as this happened. First a man got off the train to take pictures and his phone was robbed. then it was a woman leaning out of the train to take pictures and she lost her phone. You will never get a straight story that they want to go away. They will kill this incident asap. By tomorrow no one will know it happened.
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
well ciber, in this particular case, it did NOT happen..it was a beat up . I spent a whole night with some friends wondering how this could have happened and we who live or walk along the route saw and heard nothing . I sai it right from the start ..it was lazy and sloppy journalism and normal from DR papers
Written by: ciber
, 13 Oct 2016 7:04 AM
From: United States
Well maybe someone does not like the French man who owns the Choo Choo!
