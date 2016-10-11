Santo Domingo.- Environment minister Francisco Dominguez on Monday announced a ban on extracting aggregates from rivers nationwide.

He said the suspension is temporary but will become permanent, except for the reservoirs of dams.

In a meeting with the Chamber of Deputies Environment Commission, Dominguez said Environment will soon release a roadmap on the rules to extract aggregates.

"For now we inform that we will promote dry quarries and maintain strict supervision over sand extraction in rivers because this practice must be discontinued and find new sources to meet the demands of this material," the official said.

During the meeting, Dominguez also referred to the protected areas under the Land and Water Management Law, and the legislation on payments for environmental services.

Bans ship bone yards on rivers

The Environment Minister also announced a ban on dismantling ships in the two rivers flowing through the capital and issued a January 1 deadline to companies currently scrapping boats to halt operations, and clean up and restore the site.