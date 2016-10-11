Berlin.- The world's level of hunger remains high despite progress since 2000, says the annual World Hunger Index (GHI) released Tuesday in Berlin, in which Dominican Republic's figures as "moderate," Efe reports.

The report says the level of hunger has fallen by 29% in developing countries since 2000, but there are still at least 795 million hungry people in the world.

The study conducted jointly by the NGO Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide, and the Institute on Food Policy Studies, notes that to achieve the goal of eliminating hunger completely by 2030, the UN commissioner for the fight against hunger, David Nabarro, recommends, in an essay accompanying the document, to identify the most critical areas and the most affected groups.

According to Nabarro, there's also a need to establish differences within the same country to identify particularly affected areas.

In the Index's four parameters figure the proportion of the population that doesn't get enough calories, children with less weight corresponding to size, children under five with a smaller size than normal and the infant mortality rate.

According to the study, the level of hunger is "alarming" in 50 countries, and seven of them are sub-Saharan nations.

In Latin America, the GHI rates hunger in Guatemala as "serious," one step below "alarming," with Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay as "moderate" and "low" in the rest of the countries.