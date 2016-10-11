Santo Domingo.- Dr. Jill Biden, wife of US vice president Joe Biden visited the Technical Community Institute (ITSC) in San Isidro, Santo Domingo Este, where she stressed the importance of education in the peoples' development and urged students to undertake and develop their ideas and projects.

"I am proud to visit a country where the president gives priority to education, this includes the work his government made with the embassy of the United States to ensure that children learn to read and write and to promote a safe and inclusive environment for children," Biden said in her visit to the country's only community college.

Her tour of the ITSC began in the school of Health Sciences in the field of dentistry, where she observed the way it functions and spoke with teachers and students.

While at the school of nursing, Dr. Biden spoke with staff and then toured the school of fashion design, where students and teachers explained how some dresses on display were assembled.