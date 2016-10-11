Santo Domingo.- The government of the Dominican Republic on Tuesday started sending humanitarian aid for victims of Hurricane Matthew in its Hispaniola neighbor Haiti, after the presidents of both countries met in Port-au-Prince to discuss the aid needed.

Presidency Social Plan director Iris Guaba said 30 trucks with cargo of food, water, medicines and products for the repair and construction of housing Tuesday night would arrive at the Jimaní border crossing, from where Haiti authorities are set to start distributing it Wednesday morning.

President Danilo Medina announced the aid in a visit to Haiti on Sunday when he met with Haiti counterpart Jocelerme Privert to agree on the most urgent supplies.

It's the second time Dominican Republic sends massive humanitarian aid to Haiti. After the devastating earthquake of 2010 the Dominican government and civil society provided medical services, food and technicians to repair infrastructure, especially telecommunications.

In that regard, Guaba said Public Works Ministry crews will start rebuilding roads and bridges in Haiti's southwest peninsula, where Matthew caused major damage and destroyed thousands of homes.

She said the government had sent several mobile kitchens to Haiti and a Dominican Navy ship will arrive Wednesday with humanitarian aid to areas still cut off in that country.

Disputes and cooperation

The Hispaniola nations have a long history of diplomatic, trade and immigration disputes, but natural disasters and epidemics spur cooperation.

"Helping Haiti is to help the Dominican people," said Presidency Administrative minister Jose Ramon Peralta on Monday.