Santo Domingo.- Public Works Minister Gonzalo Castillo on Monday said aid to areas devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Haiti will start arriving in that country Wednesday, in a convoy of around 500 trucks including ambulances.

In a statement from Port au Prince Castillo said road repairs are being coordinated,

"We are here to coordinate aid from the Dominican Republic which starts arriving at ten in the morning when we crossed the border point at Jimani," said Castillo, head of the Dominican government commission which collaborates with Haiti..

Accompanied by other officials, Castillo met with Haiti Cabinet minister Jacques Evelt Eveillard to organize the collaboration and the aid.

He said crews will clear the roads of debris strewn by Hurricane Matthew, followed by the arrival of heavy equipment to repair them once the cleanup concludes.

Food

A convoy of 39 trucks supplied with 25,000 rations of uncooked food is set to leave from Jimani to assist inhabitants of the Haiti towns Jeremie, Grand'Anse, Ile-à-Vache, Les Cayes, Port-à- Piment and Roche - à-Bateau.

Five mobile kitchens and cafeterias that will reportedly cook 7,000 meals daily will head out of Pedernales today, while medicine, building materials, cement and wood and other aid will reach the affected area on Dominican Navy boats

Meanwhile the convoy of trucks and vans from various government agencies started heading to Pedernales province since early Wednesday.