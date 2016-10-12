Santo Domingo.- Personalities from various sectors on Tuesday rebuked that officials violate the law by earning a higher salary than that of the President.

They demanded compliance with the law that regulates wages, some of which are 100 times the minimum wage which isn't enough to buy basic staples.

Herrera Industries Association (AEIH) president Antonio Taveras said there shouldn't be salaries of officials that are 70 times the minimum wage, and in his view, reflect the country's "enormous social inequality."

"This is a country with very depressed wages, where around 80% of public and private employees earn less than the cost of the staples calculated by the Central Bank," he said.

Taveras said that while the country needs a professional and well-paid bureaucracy, with clear criteria for hiring and where merit leads to promotion, few agencies comply with those parameters.

The business leader said when designating the officials, politics is what reigns. "In many cases, they don't even fit the profile that corresponds to the institution where the official is appointed."

For political scientist Rafael Toribio, the government doesn't violate the Wage Law out of ignorance, but with complicity by keeping those high salaries instead.

"In politics, when decisions and actions contradict the rules, it's because they are unaware or tolerated out of interest or benefit they provide. In this case, I don't believe there's ignorance, but accomplice tolerance instead."