Santo Domingo.- Women's rights organizations on Tuesday said the time has come for the Senate to pass a bill decriminalizing abortion when it's a special pregnancy.

Women minister Janet Camilo said pregnancy must be interrupted when the woman's life is at risk, when it's the result of rape or incest and when the fetus is malformed to the point it wouldn't survive beyond birth.

She said the legislators must set "double standards" aside. "While many poor women die in the country as result of the current law, men of power pay trips to Puerto Rico where their lovers undergo abortions. We hope Congress won't act with that double standard with which many players Dominican society usually act."

Because they don't support it publicly, but secretly, men of power are the very ones which send lovers, mistresses and even their daughters to have abortions in Puerto Rico, a country where abortion has been decriminalized for years," the official said.

Camilo said after president Danilo Medina returned the Penal Code to the Senate to be studied and could include three exceptions, lawmakers are negotiating with key stakeholders, "under the understanding that this is a public health issue, not an issue of religion or politics, since it affects all Dominicans."