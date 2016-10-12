Santiago.- Leaders and members of the Caamaño Deño´ Revolutionary Movement set up camp near Santiago´s beltway to demand urgent measures by the Environment Ministry to prevent the north Yaque river´s demise.

Movement spokesman Felix Nicasio said they'll be at the site until Thursday, when they'll march with area inhabitants to demand a halt to the pollution of the Yaque.

"This cannot continue, we will end up eliminating the Yaque, and the consequences will then be disastrous not only for the present, but the future generation," Nicasio said, quoted by diariolibre.com.do.

He said local Environment officials know which companies are polluting the river, but don't lift a finger. "It's time that all those who pollute our rivers, whether rich or poor, pay for it, because it's a criminal action."

Drive by shooting

Nicasio added that after they had set up their tents Monday night, they were fired upon by unidentified gunmen from a vehicle.