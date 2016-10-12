North Yaque: At Jarabacoa, top, at Santiago bottom
Santiago.- Leaders and members of the Caamaño
Deño´ Revolutionary Movement set up camp near Santiago´s beltway to demand urgent
measures by the Environment Ministry to prevent the north Yaque river´s demise.
Movement spokesman Felix Nicasio said they'll
be at the site until Thursday, when they'll march with area inhabitants to
demand a halt to the pollution of the Yaque.
"This cannot continue, we will end up eliminating
the Yaque, and the consequences will then be disastrous not only for the
present, but the future generation," Nicasio said, quoted by diariolibre.com.do.
He said local Environment officials know
which companies are polluting the river, but don't lift a finger. "It's
time that all those who pollute our rivers, whether rich or poor, pay for it,
because it's a criminal action."
Drive by shooting
Nicasio added that after they had set up their
tents Monday night, they were fired upon by unidentified gunmen from a vehicle.
From: United States
the drive by shooting occurred because the officials in charge of lifting a finger are getting a little sugar for their coffee every month. money is really the root of all evil
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
money is really the root of all evil-Isantiago
--------------------------------------------
corrections......it is the "LOVE" of money the root of all evil"
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
The malicious intent to pollute the Yaque river is a crime against humanity. Where is the minister of the environment and what is he doing about it? This is his home town and it looks like he is taking on a blind eye. Are we not suppose to take care of home first?
Written by: Tuznik
, 12 Oct 2016 4:50 PM
From: United States
Industry cam pollute all they want . Here in America they will get that rule back very shortly .
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Written by: danny00
, 12 Oct 2016 9:17 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
guillermone, your the problem stop bathing in this river. hahahaha
From: Dominican Republic, is not the solution to Haiti's problems !
Dannygraj00's polluting again.
From: Dominican Republic, is not the solution to Haiti's problems !
Wherever he passes by, trees die, and dead birds drop from the sky.
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Written by: danny00
, 13 Oct 2016 3:40 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
809, no it's not me I take a bath twice a day. not like you and guillermone, u guys are river bathers. what I don't understand is why do u PEOPLE throw your trash in the same water were u swim in.
From: Dominican Republic, is not the solution to Haiti's problems !
dannygraj00 :
The garbage thrown in the river is for you to feed.
You should be grateful we care enough for you to be well fed.
Unbelievable. Smh.
From: Dominican Republic, is not the solution to Haiti's problems !
Guille, next time you're driving over the brigde, just look down the river, and if you see a giant tire in the water, that's actually danny's ass sticking out. That's when you know he's searching for food at the bottom of the Ozama river.
LOL!
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Written by: Tuznik
, 14 Oct 2016 7:52 PM
From: United States
Fight this stuff all you want . The point is still stop using rivers in the DR for open sewers and a garbage dump . The addition of industrial waste on top of what goes on . Will destroy any river subjected to those conditions , and no . I'm not saying trump will win . What I am saying is the ability to prevent pollution before it get bad enough to clean it up is going to stop in in America .
The EPA is going to be reduced to a clean up crew at tax payer expense rather than a prevention crew . It ain't trump doing it . The radical republicans are . The Koch brothers and others should be paying for clean up after they make a mess . Not the American tax payer . So get organized . Or pay the cost eventually . Drive by shootings ? What else is new down there ? Happen all the time .
