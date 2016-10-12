Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Wednesday attended the opening ceremony of the 3rd International Congress on Constitutional Justice, at the capital´s Sheraton Hotel.

The Congress hosted by the Dominican Constitutional Court is being held with the motto "Binding character of Constitutional Precedent."

The conclave being held until Friday features the participation of 26 national and international constitutional experts who will address theoretical and practical issues related to constitutional precedent and its binding force.