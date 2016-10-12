Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Wednesday attended the opening ceremony of the 3rd International Congress on Constitutional Justice, at the capital´s Sheraton Hotel.

The Congress hosted by the Dominican Constitutional Court is being held with the motto "Binding character of Constitutional Precedent."

The conclave being held until Friday features the participation of 26 national and international constitutional experts who will address theoretical and practical issues related to constitutional precedent and its binding force.

Written by: guillermone, 12 Oct 2016 2:53 PM
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum

This Congress on Constitutional Justice is not a conclave but instead nothing but a Cave evildoers.
