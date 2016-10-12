Santo Domingo.- A National District court on Tuesday ordered the removal of electronic ankle bracelets placed on the suspects linked to the alleged US$3.5 million bribe in the purchase of the Super Tucano planes.

The Appellate Court 2nd Penal Chamber partially changed the restrictions on Daniel Aquino Hernandez and his son Daniel Aquino Mendez, but must still make periodic appearances at the court and are barred from leaving the country.

Dominican Air Force Col. Carlos Piccini Nunez is in custody in the case, whereas Maj. Gen. Pedro Rafael Peña Antonio is out on bond.

In connection with the case figure Mirabal province Senator Luis Rene Canaan, who allegedly received the money to secure Senate approval of the US$94 million loan from Brazil's State-owned BNDES bank to buy the planes.