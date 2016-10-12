Santo Domingo.- The spokesman for a judicial think tank on Wednesday accused the Dominican government of being "principally responsible" of the disorder which prevails in the transport sector, a view shared by National District prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso.

Institutionalism and Justice Foundation (Finjus) vice president Servio Tulio Castaños said government officials act as accomplices of the "thugs" which in his view are the transport sector leaders "that should be investigated into how they obtained their wealth."

He said the Anti-Money Laundering Prosecutor and Internal Taxes should be part of the case against transport union boss Blas Peralta to establish how those groups, "which are not unions," have accumulated so much wealth.

As mere examples of how leaders of the sector behave, Castaños also cited the cases of transport union (Unatrafin) boss Arsenio Quevedo, and of Pedro Brand councilman Ericsson de los Santos, indicted on contract killings.

The prominent attorney spoke in the security and justice roundtable "System of Integrity in the Justice Sector: Current Situation and Challenges" held in a hotel in the capital.

Prosecutor

National District prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso on Tuesday questioned the motives of Elias Piña senator Adriano Sanchez Roa, two deputies and other officials of that province for their offering last December to be guarantors to release Quevedo.

Country's 'owners'

Dominican media have dubbed Quevedo and other bosses of the transport unions "the country's owners" for their frequent and often violent strikes that instill fear on the government.