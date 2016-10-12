Jimani, Dominican Republic.- A Haiti government commission headed by Cabinet chief of staff Jean Max Bellerive on Wednesday received the aid authorized by Dominican president Danilo Medina for the victims of Huricane Matthew in that country.

The Haitian official called the Dominican expression solidarity the most important of those which have arrived in Haiti thus far, adding that Matthew caused extensive damage in his country.

Bellerive said he receives the aid with his "heart."

At least 500 trucks laden with food, medicine, building materials, among other supplies sent from the Dominican Republic began arriving at Port au Prince Wednesday, whose final destination is the devastated southwestern department.

According to Haiti authorities the powerful storm left nearly 500 dead, but foreign agencies put the figure at more than 800. The country now faces a possible cholera epidemic as a result of the damage.