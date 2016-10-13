Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- The National Committee to Combat Climate Change (CNLCC) on Wednesday called on the country's labor unions to oppose the use of the pension fund on coal-fired coal plants, for being major pollutants by spewing high amounts of CO2.

In a letter delivered to the country's three major labor unions (CNUS, CNTD and CASC) the environmental group demands that the unions use their power of veto in the National Social Security Council against pulling US$600 million from the pension fund to conclude construction on the coal plants at Punta Catalina, southern Peravia province.

The CNLCC called on the local labor unions to emulate their international counterparts which it affirms oppose the use of the pension fund to spend on projects that harm human health and the environment, "These resources of the working class can neither be allocated to manufacture of weapons or coal, nor to finance mines or power plants."

it adds that many Christian churches and major investment funds in developed countries such as Britain, Sweden, Germany and France, are following the example of the international trade union movement, and have withdrawn their investments from all coal projects.

COMMENTS
10 comment(s)
Written by: Adrian29630, 13 Oct 2016 10:46 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
It is not just the environmental aspect that needs to be considered but what will happen to the pensioner's funds if used in this way. These funds do not belong to the Government but to those who have contributed via wage deductions.

If the politicians find a way to get their hands on these funds most will end up in their pockets and pensioners will be left high and dry with no pension at retirement.
Written by: bearcat2bearcat, 17 Oct 2016 8:46 AM
From: United States
Coal can be a good solid fuel with safeguards for cleaning the smoke stack and a plan to dispose of the slag; but after everyone get their commission there will not be money to do it right.

An investment by the pension fund is signing their premature death warrant for a few dollars of commission.
Written by: bearcat2bearcat, 17 Oct 2016 8:46 AM
From: United States
Coal can be a good solid fuel with safeguards for cleaning the smoke stack and a plan to dispose of the slag; but after everyone get their commission there will not be money to do it right.

An investment by the pension fund is signing their premature death warrant for a few dollars of commission.
Written by: Adrian29630, 17 Oct 2016 9:40 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
I think we got the message the first time!
