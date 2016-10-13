Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina's questioned appointment of Jean Alain Rodriguez as the country's top Prosecutor on August 17 has sparked immediate unease within the Justice Ministry, where officials are wary of making statements in fear of reprisal by their boss.

Outlet hoy.com.do on Thursday reports that rodriguqez has imposed strict rules: no media interviews and a gag on all officials who have to make appointments previous to see him in his office.

"None of the special prosecutors which journalists covering the Justice Ministry had access to dare to meet with them even for coffee as they used to, on fear they would be blamed if any leaked information," the report says.

"It emerged that after nearly two months since assuming the post, Rodriguez has yet to meet formally with his deputy prosecutors; some of whom had even "loitered" but hadn't been received," the outlet says.

"But nobody says anything; complaints by the officials are known through third parties, not by them directly, it is clear that the Justice Ministry has imposed the code of silence."

Protocol for journalists

Hoy called the situation of the reporters covering the source is "critical" and that communications has become "practically ineffective."

"The chief prosecutor hired a press consultant, and also created a Cabinet directed by Rafael Cano, through whom everything must be channeled, but like the prosecutor, also receives only by appointment because he claims he has a lot of work."

It says regarding journalists Rodríguez's rules are clear: If they want an interview, they have to go to Communications director Tessie Sánchez, submit the questions in writing and she, through Cano, passes them on to the prosecutor. "During all this time just one press conference has been convened and had problems because it privileged the print media."

"The fear among the Justice Ministry staff is widespread," the outlet adds.

Question

in the first place is the big question' why did Medina appoint Rodriguez, who didn't have any known expereience in the judiciary.

Prior to his designation, the Justice Minister was the head of the Dominican Republic Export and Investment Center (CEI-RD).