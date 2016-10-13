Santo Domingo.- The CEO of distiller Brugal & Co. on Wednesday raised the need for a true public-private partnership to explore new approaches in education and innovation, for the country to successfully face the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Augusto Ramirez Bonó warned that robotics and the Web currently spur extreme automation levels in production processes which in his view widen the gap between developed and non-developed economies.

He said that process could eliminate 5 million jobs in the next four years, further increasing inequality, a situation that poses a major challenge for countries like the Dominican Republic. "It's therefore necessary to break the old molds, act with urgency and work in the same direction."

The business leader stressed that rethinking the country's development model must be priority, creating "a system that places people at the center of everything we do." He said he's a standard-bearer for a new awareness based on the ethics and values ??of a shared destiny.

The CEO of the sprits giant stressed the value of a public-private partnership, which he affirms is needed to increase capital knowledge, accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship, adapt the legal framework to the new reality, strengthen transparency and shared responsibility among all.

Ramirez, speaking during the 25th annual 'Brugal Cree en su Gente' (Brugal Believes in its People) awards, said the country's most important recognition prizes solidarity and commitment to Dominicans' wellbeing.

The executive called on Dominicans to push for transformations that can "create value, create a true public-private partnership and narrow the technology gap that we have today. We live in an age where patience is no longer a virtue; there's no time to lose."