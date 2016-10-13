Santo Domingo.- A National District judge on Thursday ordered a criminal trial against former national water utility (INAPA) director Alberto Holguin, and against the owner a company which had eight contracts with that agency, charged with embezzling more than RD$1.0 billion (US$21.7 million).

National District 7th Instruction Court judge Kenya Romero also issued a travel ban and periodic a[[appearances against Hoguin and Sobeida Perdomo, who owns the company ICA, and who allegedly signed eight contracts with INAPA in one day.

The judge ruled for the Office of the Anticorruption Prosecutor which indicted Holguin on breach of trust, forgery, embezzlement and criminal conspiracy against the Dominican State."

Romero also ruled for the prosecution, which charged Perdomo with conspiracy and fraud against the State.