Drivers  of public passenger  cars protest. File.
Santo Domingo.- The government of the Dominican Republic on Thursday eliminated the monthly fuel subsidy provided to owners of buses and trucks since 2011, a measure expected to spur reprisal and higher fares.

In total the passenger and freight transport sector gets 3.8 million gallons of subsidized fuel, a tax break of RD$2.4 billion (US$52 million) a year, to avert increases in fares.

Industry and Commerce minister Temistocles Montas last night said the government doesn't plan to resume the subsidy, provided through the program Bonogas. "Almost half of the subsidy was used for other purposes, distorting the market and not as it was designed for," Montas said.

  As expected, the measure drew threats of higher urban and interurban fares from the major transport groups, which announced a visit to Industry and Commerce Friday to express their opposition.

Last week transport sector leaders told newspaper El Dia that they haven't been receiving the subsidy since September 7 and threatened halt passenger and cargo service, as well as increased fares and rates.

Written by: Ricardolito, 14 Oct 2016 8:10 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
It was always meant to be a temporary measure put in place when oild prices jumped up very suddenly . Although the system was rorted by some, it did keep the fares down...so I expect we will see inflation rise now as fares increase.
Written by: bienamor, 14 Oct 2016 9:08 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo
Well when the strikes start, I hope the government does a better job than they have done before in shutting the owners down. military would be a good start, if they block the roads a tank should take care of the blockage.
