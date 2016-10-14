Santo Domingo.- For the third consecutive week the Industry and Commerce Ministry posted higher prices of all fuels, except natural gas.

For the week from October 14 to 20, premium gasoline will cost RD$202.80 and regular RD$187.70, an increase of RD$2.00; regular diesel will cost RD$149.30, while optimum diesel will cost RD$162.20, an increase of RD$3.50 per gallon on both.

Avtur will cost RD$108.40, an increase of RD$3.50; kerosene will cost RD$132.50, also up RD$3.50 and fuel oil will cost RD$87.80, an increase of RD$2.42 per gallon.

Propane gas will cost RD$95.70 per gallon, up RD$1.40, while natural gas remains at RD$23.22 per cubic meter.

All fuel prices were calculated on the Central Bank´ posted average exchange rate of RD$46.45 per dollar.