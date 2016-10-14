Santo Domingo.- Dozens of owners of buses and trucks wage a protest outside the Industry and Commerce Ministry and picket along the busy thoroughfare 27de Febrero, where antiriot police keep them out of the premises.

After several minutes of heated arguing between protesters and police a group headed by Conatra buses union boss Antonio Marte), and Alfredo Pulinario (Mochatran) and of the truckers (Fenatrado) Antonio Brito among others were permitted entry, are inside the Ministry.

The transport union bosses, whom the media has dubbed the country's "owners," had threatened to stage strikes if the subsidy was eliminated.

Before his entry, Marte said they still don't know what measures they'll take regarding the government´s elimination of the subsidy for fuels.