Santo Domingo.- Relatives of the armored truck guard who was gunned down during the September 14 heist at Bella Vista Mall , demanded answers from the authorities into the whereabouts of the main suspect, John Percival Matos, who reportedly heads a ring of bank robbers.

According to relatives quoted by local media relatives of the deceased and their lawyer, Percival Matos allegedly spent two days in Paraiso, western Barahona province in September, and Central Criminal Investigations (Dicrim) director Gen. Ney Bautista Almonte, had knowledge.

Yohanni Garcia, daughter of the slain guard Bienvenido Garcia, with her relatives protested in front of the National District Courthouse, noting that despite that it´s been one month since the assault, they've yet to receive concrete answers about the investigation.

"We want the authorities to tell us what will happen in this case. Is it possible that the culprit can stroll around freely or, as some people say, has fled the country?"

Their lawyer Plutarco Jáquez asked Justice minister Jean Alain Rodriguez to contact Bautista for information on the case. He said they were made aware that "on September 23 and 24 Percival was in the vicinity of the town of Paraiso, Barahona and the National Police know it."

"What a pity that there's no capital punishment, "said on Friday Percival Matos´ father, retired general Rafael Percival Peña, who said his son must face justice and pay for what he's charged with.