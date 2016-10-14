Port of Spain, Trinidad.- The president of the Roundtable of Commonwealth Countries in the Dominican Republic on Friday called Dominican Republic´s geographic location "very advantageous" in the Americas.

Fernando Gonzalez Nicolas said that geographical location will help the country become a major hub for fuels in the Caribbean, especially natural gas.

Speaking in the 16th annual Caribbean Energy Conference taking place in Trinidad, the business leader said Dominican Republic is already the leading natural gas re-export hub to the Caribbean islands, starting with shipments from Caucedo and Haina ports.

Gonzalez Nicolas geographically compared Dominican Republic in America, to Singapore in Asia. "It is no coincidence that the Dominican Republic served as a hub to the settlers of the Americas 500 years ago."

He said natural gas's increased use will continue not only in the Dominican Republic but throughout the Caribbean region, adding that tourism is among the major factors to spur the conversion to natural gas.

Private and public sector energy representatives from Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana and CARICOM in general attended the conference, among others.