Santo Domingo.- Sectors of Haitian society on Friday criticized Dominican Republic´s aid to Haiti in the aftermath of the damage in that country by Hurricane Matthew and warned of an "invasion" of Dominican products, including those on the list whose overland import has been banned since last year, outlet listin.com.do reports.

Haitian media also highlights the presence of Dominican troops in Haiti as part of the security for the convoys with aid for that country, despite recent statements by Haiti foreign minister Pierrot Delienne, who denied the Dominican military presence and affirmed "strict compliance with diplomatic norms" in the delivery of aid.

Under the headline "Dominican soldiers deployed on Haitian soil," the influential Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday published a front page photo of a Dominican soldier walking with his weapon at camp Bizoton, a town southwest of Puerto au Prince where Dominican authorities have set up a temporary base to transfer aid to Haiti´s most affected areas.

The Dominican government began delivering thousands of tons in aid to Haiti on Wednesday, personally offered by Dominican president Danilo Medina during a visit to Port au Prince on Sunday.

Dominican Public Works minister Gonzalo Castillo said his country´s aid consists of a convoy of more than 500 trucks in addition to infrastructure teams coordinated with Haitian authorities, a task he affirm could take as long as 60 days, repairing roads and the electricity grid.

"I'm here to receive the Dominican people´s efforts; it's an aid that touches our heart. It was a spontaneous help," said on that same day Haiti Presidency chief of staff to Jean Max Bellerive at the border town of Jimani, accompanied by Haiti government officials.

Banned Dominican products

Nonetheless the Dec. 4 Collective, a major Haitian entity groups various Haitian, from politicians and business personalities to former diplomats and intellectuals, said Haiti faces a virtual "invasion" of neighboring products that are "taking advantage of the situation to rid themselves of their products, good or bad."

"The authorities must accept Dominican aid gingerly to prevent our country's increasing dependence in terms of food," ??said the group's coordinator, Jean Robert Argant, quoted by the Haitian Press Agency (AHP).