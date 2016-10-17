Santo Domingo.- Haiti interim president Jocelerme Privert on Saturday defended the Dominican Republic's right to protect its equipment operating in Haitian territory as part of the aid to thousands of victims of Hurricane Matthew, and criticized those sectors that question the presence of Dominican troops in his country despite his nation's shorcomings to help its own citizens.

In a press conference in Port au Prince together with UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon, Privert asked if after the Dominican government provides Haiti with 80 trucks representing millions of dollars for his country, should Haitian authorities "abandon them to be victims of plunder?," as occurred with the truck loaded with the latest international aid last week.

Presidential candidate Jude Célestin backed Port-au-Prince's position, but rejected by other contenders, who demanded the immediate departure of Dominican troops

Deadline

The Haitian Senate on Friday issued a 24 hour deadline to Privert's government to remove from Haiti Dominican Republic's soldiers which escort the convoy of humanitarian aid pledged by Dominican president Danilo Medina to the Haitian leader during a visit to Port au Prince on Sunday last week.

Privert noted that Medina's visit expressed Dominicans' solidarity with the Haitian people and their concrete support to the victims, so it's a pity that some of his "compatriots do not appreciate the true value of this voluntary and generous help of our neighbor and brother country."

Haiti's president also stressed that in their meeting, attended by officials from his administration, business leaders and the presidents of both chambers of Haiti's Parliament, Medina's only question to his colleague was how Dominicans could help Haiti in this situation and what were Haiti's most urgent needs.

President Speaks

"The Haitian state is devoid of means to make accessible ways to assist the victims. When a brother country, a neighboring country, tells us that it can help us repair the roads, should I say no and let thousands of people starve because we cannot bring help?"

