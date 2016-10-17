Close Gallery
Darwin Muñoz, Juan Tomas Taveras. Photo elnuevodiario.com.do
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The former National Police officer who first critiqued  the "onion wages" in law enforcement, on Monday announced a protest  by relatives at Congress on Oct. 25, to demand higher salaries for active retired colleagues.

Darwin Muñoz headed a press conference at the monument in honor of the National Police Family, where he announced the third protest to be staged in front of Congress.

Accompanying Muñoz was outspoken retired police Juan Tomas Taveras and others who said they were themselves relatives of retired cops.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 