Santo Domingo.- The former National Police officer who first critiqued the "onion wages" in law enforcement, on Monday announced a protest by relatives at Congress on Oct. 25, to demand higher salaries for active retired colleagues.

Darwin Muñoz headed a press conference at the monument in honor of the National Police Family, where he announced the third protest to be staged in front of Congress.

Accompanying Muñoz was outspoken retired police Juan Tomas Taveras and others who said they were themselves relatives of retired cops.