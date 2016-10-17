Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Industry Association, AIRD, director Circe Almánzar on Sunday said contraband has increased so alarmingly in the last three years that 28% of the alcohol and cigarettes sold locally is smuggled into the country.

She said the AIRD is in talks with the heads of retailers organizations to forge an alliance against tax evasion and informality.

Almánzar said industrialists fear that a powerful mafia which operates here and other nations mostly in Central America is behind the smuggling of goods.

Interviewed in the D'Agenda Program, the business leader said the mafia smuggles mainly with high tax bracket products, such as liquors and cigarettes and even guns. "It's affecting us more and more in the last three years, we're talking about that in some sectors such as cigarettes and alcohol smuggling is around 28% of the market share or sales that are occurring in the informal market."

"We have smuggling via Haiti, but also smuggling routes via companies with special arrangements that are uncontrolled, but that in no way implies that these companies have something to do with these illegal actions."

She said smugglers use multinational companies or which have special arrangements to import and export such as free zones to enter goods or put them in their name, and thus mislead customs authorities.

"Meanwhile we have the issue of the shipping companies that already have become a business, because they began with humanitarian aid or persons which sent every type of goods to their relatives, but we found that they are bringing everything, and it's a business and not to help families."