Mexico.- The Inter American Press Society (SIP) on Monday said Dominican Republic's "persistence in promoting over-regulatory" legislation that seek to limit freedom of expression is cause for concern.

"A sign for concern is that legislative efforts to submit bills that restrict freedom of expression continue, as is the case of the Dominican Republic," says the final report of the SIP General Assembly held in Mexico.

The SIP position was the result the report submitted previously by Freedom of the Press and Information Committee vice president for the Dominican Republic, Miguel Franjul, editor-in-chief of newspaper Listin Diario.

Newspaper Diario Libre editor-in-chief Adriano Miguel Tejada submitted the request to include Dominican Republic's situation in the final report, on behalf of the Dominican delegation, that also includes Persio Maldonado (El Nuevo Diario), Nuria Piera (Multimedios del Caribe) and Jose P. Monegro (El Dia).

The Dominican report, approved unanimously by the Assembly, said that after getting the Constitutional Court to strike some penalties affecting freedom of expression and of the press, Congress has undertaken two legal initiatives under the pretext of "readjusting" the media's regulatory order, which could undermine the accomplishment.

Bills limit freedoms

The SIP called both initiatives "limits to freedom of expression and a over-regulatory trend."