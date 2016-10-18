Mexico.- The Inter American Press Society (SIP) on Monday said Dominican Republic's "persistence in promoting over-regulatory" legislation that seek to limit freedom of expression is cause for concern.
"A sign for concern is that legislative efforts to submit bills that restrict freedom of expression continue, as is the case of the Dominican Republic," says the final report of the SIP General Assembly held in Mexico.
The SIP position was the result the report submitted previously by Freedom of the Press and Information Committee vice president for the Dominican Republic, Miguel Franjul, editor-in-chief of newspaper Listin Diario.
Newspaper Diario Libre editor-in-chief Adriano Miguel Tejada submitted the request to include Dominican Republic's situation in the final report, on behalf of the Dominican delegation, that also includes Persio Maldonado (El Nuevo Diario), Nuria Piera (Multimedios del Caribe) and Jose P. Monegro (El Dia).
The Dominican report, approved unanimously by the Assembly, said that after getting the Constitutional Court to strike some penalties affecting freedom of expression and of the press, Congress has undertaken two legal initiatives under the pretext of "readjusting" the media's regulatory order, which could undermine the accomplishment.
Bills limit freedoms
The SIP called both initiatives "limits to freedom of expression and a over-regulatory trend."
LA POLITICAS NO ES PARA LA GENTE SERIA EN REPUBLICA DOMINICAN, ES PARA LOS LADRONES FUCIONARIOS Y TIGUERES QUE ESTA ATRACANDO A LOS POBRES DOMINICANOS.
AQUI AY DEMOCRACIA PARA LOS RICOS, LOS POLITICOS Y LOS ATRACADORES.
This government system is RIGGED. Any place there is limited freedom of expression is a fake democracy.
We need a real a system of government by the whole population, not by group corrupted eligible members of a state that increase everything that the poor consume.
Ya aqui no ay hombres con pantalones y la correa ajutada, ni la Policia se atrebe a reclamar su derecho a un pago decente. prefieren que la familia vallan a reclamar.
La unica esperansa de Dominicano es morise pobres y sin honor de vivir una democracia pura
transparente y donde se siente libertad progreso para todos.
The biggest problem I can see with the press is that is not professional and that many stories are not verified before printing them .
The papers here are rubbish , many articles here are erroneous and the only place that you can actually get near to to the truth is on the TV