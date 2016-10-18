Santo Domingo.- US ambassador James Brewster
on Monday said the Dominican Republic is becoming "a major bridge" for
trafficking drugs to his country and Europe and affirmed that it is not for
lack of US support for national agencies in that fight.
He revealed that despite efforts and working
together, "we are seeing more and more drug trafficking through the
Dominican Republic that reaches the United States, Europe and other
destinations."
"There are many Dominicans drug cartels
based here that are distributing drugs in the United States and we're committed
to work to ensure the incarceration of these people," Brewster said, and cited
a recent meeting with DEA agents with president Danilo Medina and the head of
the Dominican Antinarcotics Agency (DNCD).
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
If the USA would bring real Jobs to Dominican Republic maybe the DR this wouldn't be such a big problem for them, all this Free Zone Jobs with sweat shop pay are making generation of Dominicans more poor, The call centers too have the modern sweat shop pay, but no Mrs James Brewster instead of promoting real democracy values for progress in a unfair democracy he wants to make Dominican Republic a gay paradise for homosexual.
To decrease our Dominican population.
Thanks God our religious groups have the courage to stop the Gay agenda tours the Dominican People
Bring real jobs from USA not the BS exploitation low pay jobs that keep people poor and desperate to make money in anyway.
We are a back yard of the USA, we are a state with out the benefits look at all those loans we owe them
we a set up to stay poor, I HATE IT THAT SO MUCH OF US KNOW THAT TRUTH AND WE ARE SUPPRESS from braking the chain of this modern slavery shit THE KEEP MASS POOR AND CURRUPTED, We need GOD.
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
If only Americans would stop using drugs , then the demand would be halved...The USA is the drug capital of the world .Brewster is an embarrassment
Written by: laman00
, 18 Oct 2016 12:14 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA TRUMP2016
If only Dominicans will stop distributing the drugs all over the world then the users would just quit using it, the drug distributor of the world, and your people are ebarrassment to the whole entire world with their thievery and prostitution.
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
*********laman00**********
If you really care why don't you tell the Gay ass ambassador Mrs James Brewster to help Dominican people earn a real honest paying with real jobs and not that slave shit free Zone Sweat Shop Pay they brought here to enslave my Dominican people. You are a outsider you have no say when you are not experiencing what the average Dominican is going through.
From: United States
Well said Laman00...
From: United States
Well said Laman00...
Written by: Tuznik
, 18 Oct 2016 1:47 PM
From: United States
You fools ! Gays have nothing to do with cartels . As for Americans drug use driving the cartels .
Be thank full that the DR has a small population in comparison . I have never seen so much drug use as in the DR . The Dominican love for coke , crack , and meth would exceed the use of drugs in America if the population was the same . Give me a break . I have seen so much drugs being brought in with out fear of interference from drug enforcement its comical . Drug money buys all in the DR . Its a sickness in the DR , and there is no room to pass the buck to any thing other than the cartels and their huge sums of cash . Stop making excuses for your own doing . Nobody in the de dares to even work with drug enforcement . Because will any cooperation from the population come the sale of the names of those who cooperate to the cartels . Every body down there knows that .
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
What you saying is nothing but lies you have no clue about what you talking about with out facts,
You are in the United Ghetto State where Black on Black crime record level high and is sad, that's more sad than the false drugs information about DR, Focus on your hood they need you facts.
You spreading false details information about DR is nothing but vicious attacks with hate.
You must be a Afrocentric agent is clear.
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Tuznik,,,You have obviously no knowledge of the DR ..and Laman00 ,I cannot believe that anyone could not see that if the USA, the biggest drug user in the world did not get some drugs from the DR,it would simply buy them elsewhere . However if the biggest market for drugs, the USA,dried up then the DR would not be needed...we are small fish .
Written by: laman00
, 18 Oct 2016 3:52 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA TRUMP2016
Really Ricardo?
Why don't you do your part and stop distributing drugs first and then go ahead think about where they buy next, that is none or f your concern, we are talking now at this very moment you people are the bridge for the drug hub in the carribean and who are responsible for all the drug transaction from that corner of the world, don't give me your crap about users, Tuznik is right about you have number of USERS AND PUSHERS, Get over with your anti US rhetoric comments each and every day you OLD FOOL, you're only making fun of yourself...
From: Dominican Republic
Follow the $. There is a maserati dealership in Santo Domingo. Who buys those cars? That leads a path to find the fat cats, making big $ while the average Dominican struggles. Maybe they get that $ from drugs or maybe they hold positions of prestige in this country. There are many high in government positions here earning vast sums while normal dominicans struggle. sweat shops are happening because of an alliance between the US government, its companies (as shown by US in Haiti suppressing wages) and leaders & the wealthy elite in this country getting rich at others expense. The US is not entirely to blame; it is also Dominican leaders who have dishonoured the trust of the nation. A large number of people have received poor education & guidance so lack skills to create something better. As regards the homophobic comments, that has no relevance to the debate about wealth, greed & drugs. Lots of dominicans are gay, just like any country and even a US ambassador. Grow up & deal with it.
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I always find that when a writer resorts to personal abuse , he has a very thin argument..According to the UN figures the DR is a transit country for about 6% of cocaine going to the USA and Europe . Not much to argue about .
Also a Maserati in the DR costs much less than a Range Rover . there are hundreds of Range Rovers in the DR .
Written by: danny00
, 18 Oct 2016 7:47 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
Written by: danny00
, 18 Oct 2016 8:05 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
what kind of REAL JOBS WOULD U LIKE FOR PEOPLE WITH A FIFTH GRADE EDUCATION? working in NASA space program, can u ladies handle that? HAHAHAHA. HEY TICKY RICKY, u ladies have a population of 9 million shit in Washington heights we have that many living on one block. LOL and yes u have 1,000 of gay Dominicans and 1,000 that are stone junkies. the best thing u ladies can do is go back to shoe shine. u guys have a lot of talent for the SHINE and CAR WASHING. This is we're u guys stand out.
Written by: danny00
, 18 Oct 2016 10:23 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: Tuznik
, 19 Oct 2016 12:16 PM
From: United States
Danny oo How many shipments of drugs have you actually stood on a cliff and watched them unload them from boats ? I have . 2 nights a week like clock work . As for usage . By population I saw more use down in Samana than in the USA. Any day of the week . I also had to defend against armed men breaking into my home at night to rob me at gun point . Just like what every other America in that neighborhood had to . One was actually kid napped for ransom . Have you had that done to you ?
How many bundles of cocane packed in inner tubes have you found floating in the bay or lying in the brush ? Tell me ? I'm talking through experience . 7 years of living in the DR . By the way . If you ever find a shipment . Just walk away and keep your mouth shut . The cops in Samana will say you put it there . How many fishermen do you know that have their boats stolen for drug running ?
Written by: Tuznik
, 19 Oct 2016 12:17 PM
From: United States
Written by: danny00
, 19 Oct 2016 2:18 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
TUZNIK, grow up in east New York and Williamsburg Brooklyn been around the world 3 times and your telling me and others u watch drug drops and u got yourself kidnap???? HAHAHAHA. if even half true I think your always in the WRONG PLACE AT THE WRONG TIME. HAHAHAHA PLEASE GIVE US A BREAK GUY.
Written by: danny00
, 19 Oct 2016 2:22 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: danny00
, 19 Oct 2016 2:23 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: Tuznik
, 19 Oct 2016 4:26 PM
From: United States
Danny00 . I know I will call you . And I know that you will make some quick cash .
So next time I won't walk away . I'll give you a call and you can contribute to the drug trade as well .
You just admitted to your willing contribution to it . I wasn't kid napped . My neighbor was . Look it up . But I will never give you name . You will find in the Samana archives . Visit the old granite mines on the bay side from las Cruses . You will enjoy the trip . If you look around you can make lots of easy cash . Since you are an admitted participant now . Ha ha ha buddy . Spend week in a dark hole while your there . My neighbor did until her friends found her . And the cops were saying she is already out of the county. Ever been there ?
Written by: Tuznik
, 19 Oct 2016 5:47 PM
From: United States
Danny00 I gave you the location . I gave you the archives to search . So take another trip . And go see for your self ? What's your problem ? Chicken ? I guarantee you will come of there living with the fear factor that every honest hard working Dominican there lives with . Fear of the cartels and the cops they own . This is one reason I say pay the good ones . Weed out the bad .
By the way . I came up through the dregs of Newark and the riots . You Brooklyn boys were then asking the good cops on the beat in Brooklyn questions like "what is going on over river ? "
So go for it . Take a trip into reality . You sound like trump . All mouth and no substance . I dare ya .
You ain't seen nuttin yet . Brooklyn boy . Now I'm laughing . You should be glad you had Brooklyn cops . NY cops are great . They do protect and serve . They are protecting your Brooklyn butt every day .
Written by: laman00
, 19 Oct 2016 6:05 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA TRUMP2016
you sound like Trump all mouth and no substances.
and what about your old HAG??????????
Written by: danny00
, 19 Oct 2016 7:47 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
I hope your not on CRACK. take it easy and take your meds. Everything is going your way don't panic the next time u find drugs and please don't take them your condition is getting worst. Your brains are like scrabble eggs
Written by: danny00
, 19 Oct 2016 7:52 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
nut case alert. thank u
Written by: Tuznik
, 19 Oct 2016 8:16 PM
From: United States
Situationa English . Like I told Danny00 . Go to where I told him to go .
Live around Samana and the villages up to Las galleras . Spelling optional .
Do like I say . I'll give you more locations . I'm not speaking out of hate . I talking facts .
Till you take take the trip . You are posting in with a serious lack of information . I have seen it first hand . And I have good friends down there . I do know this . Living in fear of cartels and cops that work for cartels is a part of life there . Been there ? Go spend some serious time there . And then get back to me . I was there . I did see it . And much more . Thats why I gave up and got the hell out of there . As for Danny00 I haven't heard one word out if that has any substance on a site where
Substance and knowledge should be discussed towards improvement . I'll send you on the same trip if you wish . Want some other locations to visit and have your eyes opened ? I like being around good cops . Know any ?
Written by: Tuznik
, 19 Oct 2016 9:05 PM
From: United States
Laman00 I don't like the old hag either . But when picking between a turd and Diarrhea . I have to consider which mess is easer and cheaper to clean up in 4 years . You figure it out .
Written by: Tuznik
, 19 Oct 2016 9:22 PM
From: United States
Danny00 it figures . That's the best you got ? Till you take that trip . Your a loud mouth punk with nothing to say but insults . That's all you got . Brooklyn boy . Go for it ! Take the trip . I'll tell you where to go . Your a punk tgat goes into a real mans bar and come out bruised and battered because your big mouth got slammed shut for you . Take the trip or shut up and let some other people with substance ,knowledge, and some participation in improving the DR on this site with out having to put up with your big mouth . Your a punk not an advocate . Stay out of the tough bars in Brooklyn .
You ain't seen nuttin . And you ain't been any place . I got your number . All you can do is insult like a punk from his moms fourth floor window . Want more places to visit ? I don't think you have cookies .
Ha ha ha that where the sun don't shine . Im an advocate of the DR . Its in big trouble .
Written by: danny00
, 19 Oct 2016 10:35 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
PUNK?..,,,I'll take u on a trip your never going to forget JACKASS.
Written by: Tuznik
, 19 Oct 2016 11:03 PM
From: United States
Untill you go your a punk . As for jack asses . You just assured my suspicions .
The DR is heading fir big trouble . The cartels are moving in with big bucks . It won't be long before the DR ends up like Nicaragua or other Central American nations . Get it together or live in even more intensive fear . Pay the cops . And weed out the bad . Just ignore the jack asses . Fun to look at but dumb and harmless .
Written by: Tuznik
, 19 Oct 2016 11:39 PM
From: United States
Crack . No . But your an admitted dealer that knows where to sell coke for some easy cash .
I can tell you this . Its easier in the DR . There aren't any cops that will get in your way . So go to the old mines and play finders keepers . I will also say . Legalizing pot and paying farmers to grow it legally has so far taken 400 million out of the cartels pocket . That is progress . Danny should try some . It works wonders for anger management . Punk . Cartels are no laughing matter .
Once in never out . America is battling the cartels . There is funding to fight cartels available from the USA . But it won't come if it keeps ending up in deep political pockets . Pay the cops and weed out the bad ones . Articles I have read recently seem to reflect that thought . I hope so . Here are good cops down there . Pay them . And get on top of this cartel invasion .
