Santo Domingo.- US ambassador James Brewster on Monday said the Dominican Republic is becoming "a major bridge" for trafficking drugs to his country and Europe and affirmed that it is not for lack of US support for national agencies in that fight.

He revealed that despite efforts and working together, "we are seeing more and more drug trafficking through the Dominican Republic that reaches the United States, Europe and other destinations."

"There are many Dominicans drug cartels based here that are distributing drugs in the United States and we're committed to work to ensure the incarceration of these people," Brewster said, and cited a recent meeting with DEA agents with president Danilo Medina and the head of the Dominican Antinarcotics Agency (DNCD).