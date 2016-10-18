Santo Domingo.- Dominican Housing Builders and Developers Association (Acoprovi) president Hector Breton on Tuesday thanked president Danilo Medina and the heads of the Labor Ministry, the National Social Security Council and the Social Security Treasury for their efforts to secure Social Security benefits for foreign construction workers, long stymied by a "mafia".

"In ACOPROVI we've spent years fighting for foreign workers to get occupational risk insurance, health and pensions, and this will be possible thanks to the enactment of National Social Security Council Resolution 377-02 and Executive order 96- 16," Breton said.

He said the Social Security Treasury (TSS) is now authorized to register foreign workers, especially of Haitians registered in the National Plan to Regularize Foreigners. "Every construction worker will now have their individual pension fund account; every worker will know what they can count on for their old age."

Breton added that some labor unions had opposed the measure for a long time, "to justify the mafia represented by the so-called Construction Workers Pension Fund (FOPETCONS), a distribution fund that "what it did was encourage corruption."