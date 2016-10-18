Close Gallery
Pedernales, Dominican Republic.- The binational market on Monday was held with few Dominican and Haitian merchants, in the heels of critique by Haiti sectors, that Dominican Republic troops guard the aid sent

 Adding to the flap was an incident Tuesday morning, when aid for Hurricane Matthew's victims including a truckload of rice, beans, oil and salt, donated to Haiti via the Barahona Province Office of the Governor was blocked for several hours.

The standoff prompted mayor Brinio Bruno of Anse-a-Pitre, Haiti to go to the border crossing at Pedernales to personally receive the donation, on concern of the pillaging of some trucks with donations.

On Saturday, government's Economic Cafeterias director Nicolas Calderon accompanied  the boats that arrived at nearby Cabo Rojo Port that brought cooked and fresh foods to villages hit by the storm, mostly along the country's southern peninsula.

