Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Tuesday asked the Senate to change the financing of the coal-fired power plant at Punta Catalina, on lack of disbursements by the original backer, the Brazil State-owned bank BNDES.

The announcement fulfils predictions by the detractors of the project, mired in allegations of corruption stemming from Brazil's Petrobras scandal, and the plant contractor, Odebretch.

In the funding bill submitted to the Senate yesterday Medina requests authorization for the Finance Ministry to issue a US$656.8 million bond, to finish the plant of 700 megawatts.

The Executive aims to obtain the same amount of money with a sovereign bond to finish the plants located in Baní (south).

"It is of great interest to the Government complete the project of construction of the power plant in Punta Catalina, in order to meet the demand for electrical energy required, so it is necessary to replace the funding approved between the State and the National Economic and Social Development Bank (BNDES)," Medina says in the missive.

Congress had approved BNDES' financing on April, 27, 2015.

European banks

Last week the State-owned Electric Utility (CDEEE) said the pool of European banks of the Sace Group had disbursed US$53.8 million for the plant, bringing the total to US$361 million, which together with the Government's installment of US$100 million, "guarantee good pace on the work."

Government plans to sell stake

Last week the government revealed plans to sell a US$1.0 billion stake in Punta Catalina, and if it succeeds, "have managed a relief in the intended funding," contained in the draft for the 2017 Budget of RD$171.9 billion.