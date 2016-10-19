Washington.- The US held a meeting with representatives from the Dominican Republic and Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries Tuesday, to bolster passenger controls in the region, improve the exchange of information and design a joint strategy on maritime safety, among others measures, EFE reports.

The 15 Caricom countries and the Dominican Republic were invited to the sixth annual dialogue on security cooperation between the US and the Caribbean, held at the State Department.

Juan Gonzalez, deputy secretary of State for Central America and the Caribbean told reporters that countries plan to issue a "joint statement" with "objectives and a specific timetable to produce concrete results that will boost security cooperation in the region."

Among these goals figure an "advanced passenger information system" that allows "data sharing flights between Caribbean countries," Gonzalez said in a press conference by phone.

Also in the offing is a "joint maritime security strategy" and improved information exchange and technological advances, such as for comparing ballistic data of each weapon.

"The flow of drugs through the Caribbean has increased by 11 percent in the past six years," the official said, and although the Barack Obama's administration is more concerned about the transit of narcotics through Central America and Mexico, it maintains "an eye" over the Caribbean region.

The dialogue is now part of the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI), launched by Obama in 2009, for which Washington has since allocated US$437 million.

"We have established a great infrastructure for security cooperation with the Caribbean," Gonzalez, who noted that regardless of "who wins the November US presidential election," the efforts to support the region's security "will continue."

In the meeting were undersecretary of state for political affairs, Thomas Shannon, and undersecretary of state for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mari Carmen Aponte.