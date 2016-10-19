Santo Domingo.- The UN Development Program (UNDP) on Wed. lauded Dominican Republic's aid to Haiti in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

UNDP resident coordinator Lorenzo Jimenez de Luis said the Dominican government's assistance shows that there must be solidarity among countries to deal with a disaster of such magnitude.

Jimenez spoke during an activity at the Chamber of Deputies where the UNDP recognized 47 women lawmakers and politicians, for promoting women's participation in politics.

Haitian interim president Jocelerme Privert had also thanked the Dominicans for the aid, while his Cabinet chief of staff Jean Max Bellerive said he received the aid "with his heart."