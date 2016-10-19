Santo Domingo.- Environment minister Francisco Dominguez on Wed. ordered the confiscation of all forms of charcoal unless it's produced in a plantation licensed for that purpose.

In a memo to provincial directors and National Environmental Protection Service (SENPA) officials, Dominquez says the people involved should be charged according to the law. "Illegal charcoal should be prosecuted as cocaine, as well as drug traffickers damaging our society and our way of life, forest predators also threaten our existence."

"Only companies that are authorized to produce and sell charcoal and have complied with requirements can market the product," he memo says

Dominguez said charcoal must be in packaging with the company name, location and the environmental authorization under which it operates. "Each shipment must also have the route letter issued by the appropriate Provincial Directorate."

The memo also limits the transport of forest products to only from Monday through Friday from 8am to 6pm and Saturday from 8am to 12noon.

Police help

The official requested the National Police and Defense Ministry's collaboration to make the provision more effective. "It's important to establish that the export of charcoal is prohibited, except for companies that have been previously authorized and if the product comes from plantations designed for this purpose."