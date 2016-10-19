Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.- The chances of finding alive the two Americans and a Canadian who went missing after their single-engine plane crashed in Atlantic waters dimmed Wed. afternoon when searchers found three seats and other parts of the wreckage of the craft that had taken off in Haiti and made final contact around 7pm Monday.

Also recovered were several life vests and a cooler.

Since the search started early Tuesday a team 18 Dominican Air Force personnel reported finding a part of the fuselage of the aircraft registry N724ST, which had taken off from Port au Prince; Haiti to Puerto Plata, with Americans Charles and Candy Ritzen, and Canadian pilot Benjamin Cole Brown on board.