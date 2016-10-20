Santo Domingo.- In an surprising fit of sarcasm and bravado, president Danilo Medina on Thursday chided US ambassador James W. Brewster's critique that Dominican republic has become "a large bridge for drugs to the United States and Europe," and the envoy's constant claims of government corruption

"If we go there, if we have become a large bridge for drugs, the United States is an avenue of 10 lanes for that drug," Medina said prior to a National Palace ceremony to receive six new ambassadors.

Medina demanded that if Washington can show concrete cases of corruption in the country which could alienate US investments and those that would be in process of becoming." What cases of corruption? Show those cases. It's very dangerous to speak in generalized sense, of corruption and scandals that have emerged in the government."

"I would like, and I have asked them if they have specific cases to point them out, because there's talk that the Dominican Republic is a drug bridge, but if it comes to that, the United States is an avenue to 10 target lanes of the same drug," the president said.