Santo Domingo.- Central Electoral Board (JCE) president Roberto Rosario on Thursday said US ambassador James W. Brewster doesn't act as a diplomat, an attitude which in his view caused "enormous damage" to Washington's image in the Dominican Republic.

Interviewed by the El Caribe Media Group, Rosario accused Brewster of being intimidating and of limiting freedom of expression in the Dominican Republic, "which cost so much blood, pain and tears. Let's remember that it's an act of intolerance, and as I had previously said, those who dissent from him must go hand in their visa. But all this, to our shame, we have allowed it."

Rosario referred to Brewster's recent statement that the canceling of visas by the US seeks to keep out officials who are corrupt, and who violate human rights. "It became clear that the reason for his (Brewster) action against the president of the Central Electoral Board, which in this case we occupy, is the exercise of the right to veto he believes possesses for the designation and continuity of Dominicans in a public function."

"The Central Electoral Board has always acted in compliance with Dominican laws, while Brewster believes in the right to define the Dominican registry and migration policy and "and legally established procedures are considered obstructions."

"The good news is that a canceled visa is no longer a source of shame, nor a moral weapon that can still be used against those who enforce the laws and defend national sovereignty."